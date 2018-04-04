Eastern Illinois Foodbank, Feeding America, Walmart campaign to fight hunger

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Walmart, Feeding America, and the Eastern Illinois Foodbank kicked off their fifth annual "Fight Hunger. Spark Change" campaign nationwide.

Walmart and Feeding America are working to secure at least 200 million meals and increasing supplier participation to 14. That is double their normal goal. They are also introducing the Walmart Credit Card as a new way for people to get involved in the campaign.

Walmart is also partnering with Nextdoor, a social networking site, to spark conversations in communities about fighting hunger.

Through April 30, Walmart is offering four ways for customers to get involved. For every participating product purchased in the U.S. and Puerto Rico in stores or online, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank. Participating suppliers include General Mills, The Coca-Cola Company, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay/Quaker, Bush Brothers, Clorox Sales Company, Conagra, Motts, Unilever, Maruchan, Pinnacle Foods, Post, and JM Smucker.

You can also donate money to your local Feeding America food bank at participating Walmart stores. Donations can be made at the register to Eastern Illinois Foodbank in increments of $1, $2, $5, or another amount the customer chooses.

For additional ways to donate and to learn even more about the campaign, click HERE.