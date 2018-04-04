Comcast giving grants to Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Comcast is providing grants to youth organizations to help them reach young people across Illinois.

Comcast is awarding $10,000 grants to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Illinois Capital Region and Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois.

Big Brothers Big Sisters plans to use the money to support mentoring programs. They match adult volunteers with children to develop positive mentoring relationships.

The Boys & Girls Clubs will use the funds to support its My Future program, a digital platform that teaches youth digital literacy skills like internet safety.