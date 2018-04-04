5 women arrested in Charleston bar fight

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Five women are facing charges after a brawl broke out at a Charleston bar.

25-year-old Mone Bulard, 24-year-old Tenia Collins, 23-year-old Khamyra Lane, and 22-year-old Alexis Swift were all charged with mob action. 22-year-old Kendra Walters-Curry was charged with aggravated battery.

Police were called to The Penalty Box bar for "lots of people fighting" on March 2. Officers said they were told someone had used pepper spray.

Charleston Police deployed their own OC Spray, because people were still fighting when they, Eastern Illinois University Police, the Coles County Sheriff's Office, and Charleston Ambulance personnel all arrived.

The five arrests were made over the course of last month.