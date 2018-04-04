UIUC students hold town hall meeting on gun violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois students are holding a town hall meeting to discuss gun violence.

The event will be Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign Public Library at 200 W. Green St. and is being hosted by the UIUC Students Against Gun Violence.

This is one of a series of town hall meetings scheduled in every U.S. House district across the U.S. It is in response to the Parkland, Fla. high school shooting that left 17 dead.

Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan have been invited.