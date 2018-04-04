Bed Bath and Beyond offering Toys R Us gift card exchange

(WAND) — If you have a gift card from Toys R Us that might go unused, you are in luck. Bed Bath and Beyond is offering store credit for a limited time.

Bed Bath and Beyond will accept Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards that have a balance of at least $20. The offer is good through Thursday, according to their website.

Shoppers will get an e-gift card instantly, but the exchange value isn’t the full value of the gift card. Bed Bath and Beyond said the prices can vary. Shoppers can check the website for how much they will receive before they swap.

According to CNBC, Toys R Us said shoppers have until April 21 to use their gift cards at their stores.

