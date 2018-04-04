Most indoor tanners not screened for skin cancer

(WAND) - Despite the known dangers of tanning beds, most indoor tanners do not get screened for skin cancer.

That is according to a new study from Rutgers University.

It showed only 30 percent of people who use tanning beds had been screen for skin cancer, and only 20 percent of people who do not tan indoors had gotten a screening.

Researchers estimate indoor tanning causes more than 400,000 of skin cancer each year.