USDA working to fight opioid crisis in rural America

(WAND) - The United States Department of Agriculture is working to prioritize their investments to help fight the opioid crisis plaguing rural communities across the country.

Officials announced the USDA is giving funding priority in two key grant programs.

The USDA is reserving $5 million in the Community Facilities Grant Program and giving priority to Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant program applications that propose new projects to fight the crisis.

The Community Facilities Grant Program allows non-profit organizations, rural communities, and federally recognized tribes to apply for up to $150,000 for projects such as mobile treatment clinics. Eligible projects could be funded at up to 75 percent.

The Distance Learning and Telemedicine program gives applicants priority for telemedicine projects to provide opioid prevention, treatment, and recovery services.

Applications for Community Facilities grants should be submitted before June 4. Applications are accepted at the Rural Development office.

The deadline for the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grants is also June 4. Applications can be submitted by clicking HERE.