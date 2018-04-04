Abused cat's health improving after veterinary care

PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) – A badly burned cat named Marvel is said to be doing much better after being rescued and brought into the Paxton Veterinary Clinic in March.

According to veterinarian officials at the clinic, Marvel has begun growing his hair and whiskers again. He is able to walk around but still has months before he will be fully recovered.

The cat had a swollen face, singed hair and bad burns. The cat's temperature was too low, and it was shaking, meaning it could still feel the pain from the burns.

Vet crews said they do not know where the cat was injured.

Marvel's face was so swollen, they could not see his eyes. Crews gave him pain medications and used a heating pad to raise his body temperature.

The Paxton Animal Clinic say they have been overwhelmed with donations for Marvel. They have seen gifts from as far away as Texas and even Canada.

Donations towards Marvel's recovery and medical costs can be made out to Paxton Vet Clinic with "Marvel" in the memo line. Checks should be sent to Paxton Animal Clinic (Attn: June), 1953 E. 200 North Rd., Paxton, IL 60957.