Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Piatt County

PIATT COUNTY - (WAND) - Police are looking for an armed and dangerous suspect out of Piatt County.

Police say they are looking for Todd R. McGee. He is wanted by the Piatt and Macon County Sheriff's Office for several area burglaries and car thefts.

If you see this man you should not approach and should call 911 immediately.

Officials believe, McGee is believed to driving a 2005 white Mercury four door with a hitch on the back. The license NEITA1.