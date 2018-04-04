Rodney Davis to visit with Decatur Walmart workers

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Rodney Davis is visiting a Decatur McDonald's Thursday to discuss the company's announcement of the expansion of the Archways to Opportunity program.

The program helps employees earn a high school diploma or college degree through tuition assistance and education advising services.

McDonald's announced they will be increasing tuition investments, lowering eligibility requirements, and extending career services.

Davis will be going behind the counter at McDonald's to meet with employees and hear their stories.