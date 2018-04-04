Tornado confirmed in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Officials at the National Weather Service in St. Louis have confirmed a tornado touched down southeast of Vandalia on Tuesday.

The tornado has a preliminary rating of EF-2, but crews are still surveying the area.

Tuesday afternoon severe thunderstorms raced across the viewing area causing flooding rains, hail, and wind damage.

Stay with WAND as we continue to update this developing story.