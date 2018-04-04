Police: Woman stabbed man, caused 'life-threatening' injury

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a stabbing suspect is behind bars in Macon County.

Officers say Maeoritha Bailey, 43, stabbed a man in the chest. A sworn statement from police called the injury he suffered “life-threatening”.

Police say the stabbing happened on the early morning of March 31, when Bailey and the man, identified as 44-year-old Lasam Gordon, spent the night arguing. They say the victim at one point said something along the lines of, “what are you going to do, stab me” moments before it happened.

Police arrested Bailey at about 9 a.m. on March 31. She faces an aggravated battery charge.

WAND-TV is waiting for an update from Decatur Memorial Hospital about Gordon’s condition. The station reached out on Wednesday afternoon.