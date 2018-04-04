Passenger numbers up at Decatur Airport

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The number of passengers leaving from Decatur airport in March increased by nearly 100 passengers over March 2017, according to numbers released Wednesday.

Airport manager Tim Wright told the Decatur Park Board 762 passengers flew out of Decatur Airport in March 2018, while 668 passengers flew out of the airport in March 2018.

Wright credited arrangements that allow passengers to leave Decatur on the new carrier Cape Air and connect to flights with major carriers.

“You can book one ticket and have your bags go with you on American, Delta, United, Alaska and JetBLue,” Wright said. “So the inter-line baggage agreement is really one of the driving forces for passenger service.”

Cape Air took over service at the airport in February.