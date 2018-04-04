National Guard to 'immediately' deploy to Mexico border

(WAND) – President Donald Trump is working to send the National Guard to the U.S. border with Mexico.

An AP report says his administration plans to “immediately” send troops south in an effort to stop illegal immigration. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says national leaders will work with governors in affected states to figure out a plan for the Guard.

Guard troops could be heading to the border as early as Wednesday night. Nielsen says deployment will happen “as expeditiously as possible”. President Trump is expected to sign a proclamation assigning the Guard during the day on Wednesday.

The troops would help with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in its work.

Nielsen says America’s current immigration law “rewards bad behavior”, adding that “it’s time to act”.

President Trump has grown frustrated in recent months with Congress’ refusal to fund a border wall.