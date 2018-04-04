Jury hands down machine gun possession charges

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Four men officially face charges for possession of a machine gun.

The suspects include 47-year-old Michael Hari, 22-year-old Joe Morris, 29-year-old Michael McWhorter and 18-year-old Ellis Mack. An indictment from a federal grand jury charges the men of having machine guns from October 2017 to Feb. 27, 2018.

Hari, McWhorter and Morris are charged with attempting to bomb the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. Investigators say McWhorter threw a pipe bomb into that building on Aug. 5.

Those same three men are also accused of trying to bomb Women’s Health Practice, an abortion clinic, in Champaign.

Investigators say McWhorter admitted that all four men took part in an Indiana home invasion and several Wal-Mart robberies.

The suspects are held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. The U.S. Clerk of the Court will decide when the suspects will next appear in federal court in Urbana.

NOTE: WAND-TV has not yet acquired a mug shot for Joe Morris, 22.