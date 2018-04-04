Urbana man facing federal child porn charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A federal grand jury has charged an Urbana man with receiving and possessing child pornography.

The indictment alleges that Taylor Vanderploeg, 20, received images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and that he had mobile devices and storage devices containing child pornography.

According to the complaint against him, Vanderploeg was on probation for a 2017 child pornography conviction in Iroquois County. He also has juvenile convictions for child molestation in 2010 and child abduction in 2014, according to the complaint.

Police who searched Vanderploeg's devices also found four images and two videos of clothed children eating at the fast food restaurant where Vanderploeg worked.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation, according to federal prosecutors.

The judge in the case has ordered that Vanderploeg undergo a psychological examination to determine whether Vanderploeg was insane at the time of the alleged offenses, according to court documents.