EIU implements Air Raid offense as QBs battle for starting job

CHARLESTON -- Head coach Kim Dameron's most eye-popping offseason addition has turned heads all spring camp.



"We'll probably redshirt her," Dameron said of Lola Dameron, the four-legged 10-pound ball of fur and energy that can be seen prancing around the sidelines and testing the limits of her leash.



As for non-canine additions, Dameron has had his hands full as well.



The Panthers will have five quarterbacks in camp this fall when high school recruit Qua Gray (Lubbock, Texas) joins incumbent 235-pounder Scotty Gilkey, Jr., Tulane transfer Johnathan Brantley, junior college signee Harry Woodbery (Navarro JC) and redshirt freshman Jaylon Banks.



In addition to initiating the newcomers, it's also an extra busy spring because the entire offense is implementing a new scheme under newly hired offensive coordinator Scott Parr, whose units at Navarro JC in Texas were consistently top 15 in the nation in yardage and scoring. In two words: Air Raid.



In this WAND practice report, Dameron discusses his plans for splitting reps this spring among the four quarterbacks in practice, his timetable for naming a starter and whether they could play more than one quarterback this fall. Offensive lineman Aaron Callaway, who is switching from guard to center, discusses differences he's noticed about the Air Raid scheme.

