Illini slugger Spillane named national midseason player of year

Bren Spillane has been hot, sure. But this was a whole new level.



The Illinois first baseman reached his highest mark yet on Wednesday when he was named Midseason Perfect Game/Rawlings Player of the Year. Spillane, a junior from Wheeling, Ill., has been a terror across the board for the Illini. He ranks first in the nation in slugging percentage (1.149) and OPS (1.728) while sending 14 home runs out of the park, which is tied for first and better than six individual Big Ten teams have in total. His batting average of .494 ranks second nationally, as does his on-base percentage of .579.



Spillane is the only Big Ten player who appears on either the First Team or Second Team in the Perfect Game/Rawlings All-America Teams.



Illinois carries a 17-7 (4-2) record into its series at Maryland this weekend.



Midseason award winners

Player of the Year: Bren Spillane, 1b, Illinois

Pitcher of the Year: Casey Mize, rhp, Auburn

Freshman of the Year: Heston Kjerstad, of, Arkansas

Coach of the Year: David Esquer, Stanford

Team of the Year: Florida Gators