Ten years since Springfield woman went missing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - It has been ten years since a Springfield woman went missing, but there are still no big leads in solving the case.

Michelle Bianco would be 53 now. Deputies are not sure whether she is alive. She was last seen around 11 p.m. April 5, 2008 near South Grand and Wheeler.

She was walking in the area with her cousin, and a man driving a black Pontiac offered her a ride home. Her cousin told officers the man called her by name. She got in the car with him willingly and was never seen again.

There has been no activity on her bank account, and family members that she called up to ten times a day have heard nothing from her since that night.