Danville man sentenced for 2013 shooting death

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a 2013 fatal shooting.

29-year-old Christopher Echols pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and obstruction of justice in the shooting of 23-year-old Deandre Dunbar of Chicago at the Fair Oaks public housing complex in Danville.

Echols and Raymond Collins, Jr. of Danville were initially charged with six counts of first-degree murder in the death of Dunbar.

Echols has already served a year and nine months and could be released early for good behavior.

Collins still faces six counts of first-degree murder. His jury trial was continued to Aug. 27.

Dunbar was shot a week before his 24th birthday in the 900 block of Lewis Lane. Witnesses told police a fight escalated into the shooting.