5 white pelicans shot dead

NEWTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police need your help to learn who killed five white pelicans.

Another was found injured at the Newton Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area in Jasper County on April 3.

The pelicans had been shot near the dam on the south end of the lake, an area where they normally congregate.

The injured pelican was captured by officers and taken to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine for treatment.

If you have any information, call the IDNR TIP hotline. You can leave information anonymously. The number is 877-236-7529.