Indiana students rescued after bus breaks down on I-74

MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - A bus full of Indiana high schoolers broke down on I-74 near Mahomet, but a local school district was there to help.

The bus was carrying Triton Central High School students who were heading from their school in Indiana to the west side of Iowa for a robotics competition.

The Mahomet-Seymour High School Transportation Department and Illinois State Police came to help transport the students and their luggage, along with their robots, off the interstate.

They were moved into another bus to continue their trip.

Illinois State Police even tagged one of the robots with an ISP badge sticker to sport at the Nationals competition.