Urbana sex offender indicted on child-porn charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man who is a registered sex offender was indicted on federal child-porn charges Wednesday.

20-year-old Taylor Vanderloeg was indicted for receiving pictures of minors engaged in sexual activity around Christmas Eve last year.

On March 2, the indictment states he used mobile devices and other ways to store child porn.

He was arrested March 28. At the time of that arrest, he was serving a sentence of four years probation after pleading guilty to child pornography in Iroquois County in September.

As a repeat offender, he faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.