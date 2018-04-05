Police: Man threatened to shoot officers and UofI building

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is accused of making terrorist threats to shoot police and a University of Illinois building.

21-year-old Spencer Lane is accused of making several threats after being arrested Wednesday for bothering two women at a campus bar.

Officers were called to the Red Lion after the women reported Lane followed them. One told officers he pushed her when she asked him to stop.

"They're going to wonder if I'm a terrorist or mentally ill," he reportedly told officers who were serving him with a ban notice. "You're going to get a call next week. School shooting."

The report goes on to say Lane threatened to shoot the arresting officer and a school when he was released from jail and made a specific threat to target the Illini Union.

He told police he has three different guns.

He was charged with making a terrorist threat, intimidation of a peace officer, and aggravated battery in a public place.