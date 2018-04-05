Website honors achievements of women in U of I's history

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois is recognizing accomplishments made by women during the university's 150-year history.

A new website launched as part of the University of Illinois' 150th anniversary celebration highlights women who made significant achievements as faculty members, staff, students and alumni.

Among those featured is Lucy Flower, who in 1895 was the first woman elected to the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. That also made Flower the first female elected official in Illinois.Terry Hite David enrolled in 1968 and played volleyball. She became the first African-American coach at the university when she later was named head coach. Rita Garman is now chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court.

The university says women were selected through nominations and consultations with experts in university history.