300 days since UofI scholar's disappearance

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Wednesday marked 300 days since the disappearance of Chinese UofI scholar Yingying Zhang. She is presumed to be dead.

Brendt Christensen has been charged with her kidnapping resulting in death, even though her body has not been found.

Zhang was last seen getting into a vehicle on June 9 at the corner of Goodwin and Clark.

The FBI is still considering the case active.

Christensen's trial is set for next year.