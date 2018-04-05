Sangamon Co. officials warn of fake money

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County officials are warning you to watch out for fake money.

Deputies have noticed an increase in people using fake money to pay for transactions starting on Craigslist and Facebook.

Someone is using money with pink Chinese symbols on it and motion picture use only (often called movie money) bills.

If you have any information or come across one of these bills, contact your local law enforcement.

