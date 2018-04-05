State finalizes school funding for 2018 fiscal year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - School funding is in place for the 2018 fiscal year.

The Illinois State Board of Education finalized the funding this week.

It is the first funding under the new school formula.

The board said the new formula will help under resourced districts get the funding they need.

To view the complete model of the fiscal year 2018 Evidence-Based Funding calculations, click HERE.

