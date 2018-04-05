Prevent child abuse wreath lighting ceremony

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It's a symbol of hope.

On Thursday the Child 1st Center and Macon County CASA to kicked off Child Abuse Prevention Month on the footsteps of the Macon County Courthouse by holding a wreath lighting ceremony.

Speakers such discussed why Child Abuse Prevention Month should be recognized in our community. Macon County is the second highest per captia in Illinois for abused children. Macon County Casa says, 588 children are in the care system.



Dozens gathered to listen. Steve Miller the Executive Director of Macon County Casa says, "community members need to understand the issue and help each other."