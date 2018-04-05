Former Illini Megginson finds fresh start at Illinois State

The WAND spring football tour continues with a look inside Illinois State practice, where a former Friday Frenzy all star has found a fresh start.

NORMAL -- Gabe Megginson was looking for a fresh start - he's found one at Illinois State.

Redbirds head coach Brock Spack says the Jacksonville native has exceeded expectations, after transferring from Illinois.

Megginson is part of a loaded offensive line that Spack says is one of the deepest he's ever had.

