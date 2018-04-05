SIU Medicine looking for people with high blood pressure to participate in study

Springfield, Ill. (WAND) – If you have high blood pressure, researchers at Southern Illinois University Medicine could use you. Researchers are conducting a clinical trial to test the effectiveness of a new medication to treat high blood pressure, or hypertension. The New Hope study is enrolling participants now. To be included in the study, you must have high blood pressure and be at least 18 years old.

The study will include free medical exams and periodic in-clinic assessments over a 10-week period. John M. Flack, MD, MPH, professor and chair of SIU’s Department of Internal Medicine and president of the American Society of Hypertension Specialist Board, will lead the SIU research team.

“The impact of high blood pressure on our health is immense,” Flack said. “It is the most common reason that patients visit out-patient clinics for treatment. Being part of a clinical research trial gives patients an opportunity to help discover new, safe and more effective treatments for this common but hard-to-manage health concern.”

Based on the new hypertension guidelines, 103 million adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, with 82 million qualifying for drug therapy to lower their blood pressure to less than 130/80. According to the Centers for Disease Control, only about half of them have their condition under control.

To learn more about participating in this study, contact Laura Glossop at lglossop74@siumed.edu or 217-545-7616.