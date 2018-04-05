Greenwood Manor tenants struggle to find housing after fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — It’s been two weeks since Abria Washington has felt at home.

“Basically, [my life] got swept out from under my feet,” she said. “No questions. Just left out here.”

Washington is one of more than 100 people who are still without a place to stay since the March 22 fire at Greenwood Manor Apartments. She says her apartment was only two units over from where the fire started and took heavy smoke damage.

Since then, she and her two kids have bounced around from Red Cross shelters to relatives’ homes.

“I’ve been trying to find her a place to stay,” said Abria’s mother, Sophia Washington. “People [at other complexes] are willing to help her. They said they cannot help her because she already has a lease with Greenwood Apartments.”

“I can’t end my lease,” Abria Washington said. “I can’t go anywhere else.”

And all she wants is a fresh start.

“Let us know what’s going on,” Abria Washington said. “Let the people who want to leave, leave.”

WAND News reached out to management at Greenwood Manor and was told the complex is almost ready to reopen. As for the lease situation with Abria Washington, manager Adria Miller said she was unaware of any such issues with a tenant trying to get out of their lease.