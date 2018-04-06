Boy George and Culture Club, other pop groups to kick off state fair concert series

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The 2018 Illinois State Fair concert series will feature iconic 80's pop groups.

Boy George and Culture Club with Thompson twins' Tom Bailey will perform Friday, Aug. 10.

Tickets go on sale April 14.

Here is the full lineup:

Friday, Aug. 10: Boy George and Culture Club with Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey

Saturday, Aug. 11: Halestorm & Mastodon

Sunday, Aug. 12: Foreigner with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Monday, Aug. 13: Dueling Pianos International (free concert)

Friday, Aug. 17: Brett Eldredge

Sunday, Aug. 19: Brantley Gilbert

In addition to purchasing concert tickets, you can buy a pre-show party ticket for $30 that includes food provided by the Illinois Pork Producers Association, entertainment, giveaways, and early entry into the concert. Each stage-side ticket holder will also get a parking pass if tickets are purchased before July 31.