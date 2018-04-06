Lab/Mastiff mix found dead from neglect, malnourishment

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a female Lab/Mastiff mix dog dead and dumped on the side of a county road near Arcola. She had obvious signs of malnourishment and neglect.

The picture is too graphic for WAND to share. However, the sheriff's office thinks someone may recognize the dog due to its size. If you do want to see the photo, you can click HERE.

Any motorist passing by the area of 1100 E. Highway 133 (1 mile east of Arcola) on March 28 during the morning may have seen the dog being dumped or a vehicle stopped at the side of the road.

If you have information, please call the Douglas County Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-280-8316. Anonymous tips can be left.