Two arraigned in Georgetown murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two people have been arraigned in connection with a Georgetown double shooting and murder.

Michael Long and Laura Johnson were arraigned Friday morning.

Police said they shot Kimberly George and Eric Stark. George died from her injuries.

A trial date has been set for May 14.

