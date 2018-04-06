Governor donating "The Godfather" collection to Dartmouth College

Posted:

(WAND) - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is making an interesting donation to an area college.

Dartmouth College announced Rauner will be donating his collection of "The Godfather" memorabilia to the school.

The collection includes papers by author Mario Puzo.

The school will house the 50 boxes of papers at the Rauner Special Collections Library.

