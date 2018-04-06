Peoria police officer charged with DUI

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Peoria police lieutenant is facing a charge of driving under the influence.

Michael Boland was arrested by Illinois State Police.

They said he was driving under the influence when he was stopped for speeding and improper lane usage.

Boland is the head of the criminal investigation division in Peoria.

He is expected to appear in court later this month.

