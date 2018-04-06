Mom of 11 kids arrested for 12th DUI after fueling car with kerosene

RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is facing her 12th DUI arrest after police said they caught her putting kerosene in her car's fuel tank instead of gasoline.

A gas station attendant saw what Tasha Scheicher was doing and called police to get her medical attention.

Police said she gave a fake name, age, social security number, and claimed she was pregnant, prompting officers to take her to an emergency room.

Officers said she blew a .20, two and a half times the legal limit.

Scheicher is being held in Cook County.

Her 11 children are being sent away with family.