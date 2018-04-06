Information Session for New Medicare Cards

Information Session for New Medicare CardsPosted:
Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.
Mom of 11 kids arrested for 12th DUI after fueling car with kerosene
RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is facing her 12th DUI arrest after police said they caught her putting kerosene in her car's fuel tank instead of gasoline.
Lab/Mastiff mix found dead from neglect, malnourishment
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a female Lab/Mastiff mix dog dead and dumped on the side of a county road near Arcola.
Peoria police officer charged with DUI
PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Peoria police lieutenant is facing a charge of driving under the influence.
Boy George and Culture Club, other pop groups to kick off state fair concert series
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The 2018 Illinois State Fair concert series will feature iconic 80's pop groups.
Scovill Zoo unveils new sculpture
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Scovill Zoo unveiled a new sculpture Friday.
Indiana students rescued after bus breaks down on I-74
MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - A bus full of Indiana high schoolers broke down on I-74 near Mahomet, but a local school district was there to help.
5 white pelicans shot dead
NEWTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police need your help to learn who killed five white pelicans.
Armed, dangerous suspect last seen in Macon County
PIATT COUNTY - (WAND) - Police are looking for an armed and dangerous suspect out of Piatt County.
300 days since UofI scholar's disappearance
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Wednesday marked 300 days since the disappearance of Chinese UofI scholar Yingying Zhang.
Friday Morning Forecast
SPRING BALL: Megginson finds fresh start at Illinois State
Armed, dangerous suspect last seen in Macon County
Evening Forecast
1949 fire survivor weathers major storm in rural Effingham
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
Radio host faces Illinois domestic battery charge
Ribbon cutting for Tuscany restaurant is coming soon
Synthetic marijuana leads to death of Illinois resident
Possible tornado damages four Illinois farms
