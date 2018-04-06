Information Session for New Medicare Cards

DECATUR, IL (WAND) - The Decatur Macon County Senior Center will hold information session about new Medicare Cards April 18th.

Medicare has started to send out new cards with new numbers to beneficiaries.

The Senior Center Outreach Counselors will hold an information session about the new cards and numbers.

Topics include the reason for new numbers, what the cards look like, and what to do when you receive your new card.

They will also talk about protecting yourself from scams.

The information session is Wednesday, April 18 at 11 a.m. at the Decatur Macon County Senior Center at 1430 North 22nd street.

The event is free and a spaghetti lunch will be served from La Gondola afterward for a slight cost.