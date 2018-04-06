Illini Spring Ball: Hue Jackson, coaches clinic highlight busy Friday

VIDEO ABOVE: Noah Newman checks in from Irwin Indoor Practice Facility to recap a busy football Friday in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN -- Hundreds of high school coaches were in town for the IHSFCA coaches clinic, where they heard from Lovie Smith and keynote speaker Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns.

Most stuck around for the penultimate spring practice, which was moved indoors due to cold weather.

Senior wide receiver Mike Dudek reflected on his final spring season with the Illini, and how his role has changed under new offensive coordinator Rod Smith.

Click the video above for a look inside a big football Friday in Champaign!