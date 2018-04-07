Tupper's Take: Crucial weekend ahead for Illini basketball, football

For video, visit Gordon Voit -- WAND Sports on Facebook.



CHAMPAIGN -- On this edition of Tupper's Take, Mark and Gordon discuss an action-packed weekend on campus at Illinois, including a visit from two key basketball recruits plus the football team's open practice!



What kind of impact will recent commit Tevian Jones provide? How can fans watch a workout on Saturday featuring two key basketball visitors? What will the football team be shooting for in its controlled scrimmage? These questions and more in this Friday Frenzy edition of Tupper's Take!



[Full information regarding Saturday afternoon's open football practice.]