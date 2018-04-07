Rockford party bus shooting leaves three dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WAND) - A adult themed bus trip in Rockford came to an abrupt stop after shots were fired on the bus. The bus driver drove away from the scene and stopped at a gas station to contact police. The suspect fled the scene and police have not located him yet.

The victims of the shooting have not been identified. The victims families will be notified after identification.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office is still investigating.