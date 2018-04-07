Police still searching for driver of a hit and run

Police still searching for driver of a hit and runPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Mom of 11 kids arrested for 12th DUI after fueling car with kerosene
RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is facing her 12th DUI arrest after police said they caught her putting kerosene in her car's fuel tank instead of gasoline.
-
Rockford party bus shooting leaves three dead
A adult themed bus trip in Rockford came to an abrupt stop after shots were fired on the bus.
-
Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.
-
14 die when truck collides with hockey team's bus in Canada
NIPAWIN, Saskatchewan (AP) — Fourteen people were killed and 14 others injured when a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in western Canada, authorities said Saturday.
-
Lab/Mastiff mix found dead from neglect, malnourishment
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a female Lab/Mastiff mix dog dead and dumped on the side of a county road near Arcola.
-
Peoria police officer charged with DUI
PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Peoria police lieutenant is facing a charge of driving under the influence.
-
Boy George and Culture Club, other pop groups to kick off state fair concert series
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The 2018 Illinois State Fair concert series will feature iconic 80's pop groups.
-
Scovill Zoo unveils new sculpture
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Scovill Zoo unveiled a new sculpture Friday.
-
Armed, dangerous suspect last seen in Macon County
PIATT COUNTY - (WAND) - Police are looking for an armed and dangerous suspect out of Piatt County.
-
Tupper's Take: Crucial weekend ahead for Illini basketball, football
CHAMPAIGN -- On this edition of Tupper's Take, Mark and Gordon discuss an action-packed weekend on campus at Illinois, including a visit from two key basketball recruits plus the football team's open practice! What kind of impact will recent commit Tevian Jones provide? How can fans watch a workout on Saturday featuring two key basketball visitors? What will the football team be shooting for in its controlled scrimmage? These questions and more in this Friday Frenzy edition of Tupper...
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Armed, dangerous suspect last seen in Macon County
-
Saturday Morning Forecast
-
Evening Forecast
-
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
-
Recovering meth addict thanks police for rehab help
-
Possible tornado damages four Illinois farms
-
1949 fire survivor weathers major storm in rural Effingham
-
Synthetic marijuana leads to death of Illinois resident
-
Business Watch: Knockerball Max
-
I-TEAM: Sex Website Facing Scrutiny
-
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-