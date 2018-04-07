Two soldiers killed in helicopter crash

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WAND) - A solemn day has fallen upon Fort Campbell. An AH-64E Apache helicopter crashed in a training area at the sprawling army post that straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee line. Two soldiers were killed in the crash. The soldiers’ names will be released after the family is informed.

The two deceased were the only people on the helicopter. The two soldiers were members of the Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

“This is a day of sadness for Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne,” said Brig. Gen. Todd Royar, acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this difficult time.”