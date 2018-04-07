Car crashes into crowd in Germany

BERLIN (WAND) - A car crashed into a crowd today in Germany killing two individuals and injuring 20 others. Six of the victims are in critical condition. The driver shot and killed himself shortly after the incident. Terrorism is not a suspected motive; at this time German authorities believe the driver to be a middle aged German man with psychological issues.

Many residents lined up outside Muenster University Hospital to donate blood after the hospital put out an urgent call for blood donations. Within one hour, the hospital was able to suspend its call for donations due to the many people who immediately donated.