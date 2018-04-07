Cerro Gordo starts school building project

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND)- School officials broke ground Friday on a project to renovate and expand the district’s junior and senior high schools.

The $8 million project includes a renovated gym, dining area and library, along with a new connection between school buildings, district officials said.

“(The project) improves education, improves the spaces where students are learning and teachers are teaching and makes them more conducive to today’s style of education,” said Superintendent Brett Robinson. “(It) also, in the same vein, helps our students be in a more secure and safe environment.”

The project also includes plans to turn an old gym into a dedicated auditorium.