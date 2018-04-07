Champaign welcomes newest fire engine

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Community members gathered Saturday to welcome the city’s newest fire engine.

Following a century-old tradition, firefighters wet down the engine and others on hand wiped it dry and pushed it into the fire station on West Windsor Road.

“This truck belongs to our citizens. They paid for it with their tax dollars,” said Fire Chief Gary Ludwig. “So, for us to have our citizens here from the community involved in this is just extraordinary for us."

Ludwig said the new engine, which cost nearly $500,000, can carry a thousand gallons of water, twice as much as other fire engines in the city.