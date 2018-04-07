Expo offers resources for people with disabilities

URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- More than 100 exhibitors gathered at the Vineyard Church Saturday for the eleventh annual disABILITY Resource Expo.

The event included companies that provide products that are accessible to people with disabilities and that help them in daily life or recreation. It also included organizations that provide services to people with disabilities and others.

“We have a lot of people who come out and say ‘I never had any idea these resources existed,’” said co-coordinator Jim Mayer. “That’s a big part of the event is just to have, in one spot, a lot of information.”

Organizers also included entertainment for children and adults.

“We have some wonderful entertainment that is provided by people with disabilities,” said co-coordinator Barb Bressner. “We just want to really highlight the abilities of everyone.”

For more information on the event and to review the exhibitors who attended,