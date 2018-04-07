Bicentennial celebration kickoff

The Decatur library kicked off their Illinois bicentennial celebration by hosting an unveiling and dedication of a statue called "The Dream for a Greater Decatur.

The statue commemorates governor Joseph Duncan, Abraham Lincoln, and Stephen Douglas and their efforts to establish the railroads in Illinois, choosing Decatur as the main hub.

The creator of the sculpture says he hopes people take away the message he is trying to convey

The library will be hosting programs on the 3rd Saturday of each month to commemorate the bicentennial. for more information on these upcoming events visit the Decatur public libraries website or give them a call.