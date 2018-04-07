Prized recruits, former players add spice to Illini spring scrimmage

CHAMPAIGN -- Rest assured, he had fun.



Native Texan Marquez Beason might have needed two jackets to combat the near-freezing temperatures on the sidelines of Illinois' spring scrimmage, but the national top 60 recruit was clearly in his element -- even practicing secret handshakes with his future Illini teammates.



Beason, five-star commit Isaiah Williams and a host of other recruits (both signed and unsigned) joined a former players like Isiah "Juice" Williams, J Leman, Brit Miller and Jeff Allen at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The cohort became as big a story as the actual scrimmage, if not bigger.



Click the video above for highlights from the scrimmage, plus to hear from coach Lovie Smith and running back Ra'Von Bonner on the Illini's explosive running plays and offensive coordinator Rod Smith's new up-tempo scheme.



